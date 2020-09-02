Nebraska AD Bill Moos Addresses Rumored October, Thanksgiving Big Ten Football Start Dates

Recent reports have identified October 10 as a possible return for Big Ten football and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

But Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos has quickly dismissed that idea. In a correspondence with the Omaha World-Herald, Moos bluntly stated, “(There’s) Nothing to that rumor.”

The target date that seems to be of more interest to the Big Ten and the 14 school high-ups is Thanksgiving. Moos acknowledged that target date as far more likely.

But Moos conceded that it will be difficult to watch and wait for Nebraska football to resume while other schools are playing. “Hopefully we can get something happening before too long in a safe manner and get with it,” he said.

None of the other Big Ten athletic directors have confirmed October 10 as a target date either.

#Huskers A.D. Bill Moos said the earliest date the Return to Competition Task Force is considering is just around Thanksgiving. “Hopefully we can get something happening before too long in a safe manner and get with it.” https://t.co/oVFZ66ooOh — World-Herald Big Red (@OWHbigred) September 2, 2020

Nebraska was one of three schools that reportedly voted against canceling the fall season. Big Ten football rival Iowa and defending Big Ten champion Ohio State reportedly joined them.

Considering how large and passionate the Huskers fanbase is, that’s really no surprise.

Nebraska is coming off a frustrating 5-7 season and an equally frustrating offseason that has seen a number of key contributors and projected starters leave. The Huskers are eager to get back to football though, and the minute a formal decision is made, the hype wagon will begin.

However the 2020 or 2021 football seasons play out, Nebraska will be watching very closely.

[Omaha World-Herald]