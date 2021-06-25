Breaking: Nebraska AD Bill Moos’ Departure Is Reportedly ‘Imminent’

University of Nebraska will be looking for a new athletic director, per a new report by the Lincoln Journal Star. Bill Moos‘ departure from the school is “imminent.”

Parker Gabriel says that the announcement could come as soon as this afternoon. Right now, “the exact reason for his departure” is not clear. The timing is fascinating though.

Moos, the former athletic director at Washington State, joined Nebraska in Oct. 2017. He quickly made some major hires, including football coach Scott Frost, men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, and baseball coach Will Bolt.

The quick nature of this announcement has many wondering about what is going on. Moos’ contract wasn’t set to expire until Dec. 31, 2022, and he previously indicated that he planned to work through the end of that contract, if not longer.

“We’re going to move the dial here, and I don’t want to be looking at that success from afar,” Bill Moos said in December. “I have every intention of fulfilling the contract.” At the same time, he has recently reflected on the difficulty of leading a huge athletic department through the COVID-19 pandemic. “People were feeling good and we’re getting it back and hey, all right! And then bam. All this… I’m working harder than I’ve ever worked. And I’ve worked hard, but this is tough.” While the Frost hire has taken a while to really pay off, and the Hoiberg hire is off to a rough start with a 14-45 record over two years, it is hard to imagine that those struggles are the impetus for this move. Based on the reporting that we’ve seen so far, it doesn’t sound like we’ll be waiting too long for more information here. [Lincoln Journal Star]