Scott Frost Comments On Bill Moos’ Abrupt Retirement From Nebraska

The world of Nebraska athletics got a shock this morning, with the news that athletic director Bill Moos would be stepping away. Just hours after the news came out, the move was made official.

Moos, who joined the school in 2017, had a big impact in a relatively short tenure. He brought in Huskers alum Scott Frost at the end of his undefeated season at UCF to lead the football program, as well as former Iowa State and NBA head coach Fred Hoiberg to rebuild the men’s basketball program.

On paper, both hires looked like slam dunk moves. Even so, Husker fans are waiting for both to bear fruit. Frost is yet to make a bowl in three years, while Hoiberg has just 14 wins through his first two seasons in Lincoln.

Today, Frost put out a statement about Moos’ departure, wishing his outgoing boss well, and expressing confidence in UNL chancellor Ronnie Green in finding his replacement. “I know the leader he chooses will be able to help not only our football program, but all of the athletic programs at this great University, be successful.”

Statement from Nebraska football coach Scott Frost on the June 30 departure of AD Bill Moos. pic.twitter.com/EuRnJoEVs0 — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) June 25, 2021

The pressure will be on Scott Frost big-time this fall. Bill Moos won’t be there to make a decision on his future at the end of this year, after calling nine wins a “realistic expectation” for the team in 2021.

Moos’ departure may not be great news for Frost in that case. While Moos owns the Frost hire, a new athletic director could be champing at the bit to fill a huge job like Nebraska football.

The Huskers open the season on the road at Illinois on Aug. 28 before hosting Fordham on Sept. 4. Frost, who was 19-7 with a 13-0 season and Peach Bowl under his belt at UCF, is 12-20 with a 9-17 Big Ten record with the Huskers.

[Mitch Sherman]