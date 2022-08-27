Bo Pelini Is Trending Following Nebraska's Brutal Loss Saturday

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 05: Head coach Bo Pelini of the Youngstown State Penguins looks on in the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the game at Heinz Field on September 5, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Back in November of 2014, Nebraska fired head coach Bo Pelini. Since then, the program has been unable to sustain any success.

Mike Riley had a promising season in 2016, leading the Cornhuskers to a 9-4 record. He then followed that up with a four-win season.

Scott Frost was hired in 2018 to be the savior of Nebraska's football program. So far, that move has blown up in the athletic department's face.

In four years at Nebraska, Frost's best record is 5-7.

This season is supposed to be the one where Frost gets the team back on the right track. Instead, Nebraska kicked things off with a head-scratching loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

Following the Cornhuskers' loss on Saturday, Pelini started trending on Twitter.

The college football world believes Nebraska owes Pelini an apology.

Pelini finished his Nebraska tenure with a 67-27 record. He constantly led the Cornhuskers to nine wins each year.

If Nebraska continues to lose under Frost's leadership, Pelini's record will continue to haunt the program.

Nebraska will be back in action on Sept. 3 against North Dakota.