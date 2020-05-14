Former Star Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces Retirement

Once a fan favorite at Nebraska, former Huskers wide receiver Brandon Reilly has announced his retirement from football after four professional seasons.

On Wednesday, Reilly took to Twitter and announced he was retiring from football. The move comes after three-and-a-half years playing professionally.

Reilly was a walk-on at Nebraska and went on to be a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. His breakout campaign came in 2015, when he recorded 40 receptions for 754 yards and four touchdowns.

Perhaps his most memorable play that season was the game-winning touchdown in their upset win over No. 6 Michigan State. With 0:17 remaining, quarterback Tommy Armstrong found Reilly for his first and only catch of the game for a touchdown, capping off a 12-point comeback in the final four minutes of the game.

Reilly finished his Nebraska playing career with 70 catches for 1,275 yards and six touchdowns.

“Time to hang up the cleats,” Reilly wrote. “But the game, and the people, are going to stick with me forever.”

Reilly went undrafted in 2017 and was picked up by the Buffalo Bills. He made the active roster in December of his rookie year, but never saw the field.

Reilly would go on to spend the next two seasons on practice squads for the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

After being waived by the Steelers prior to the 2019 season, Reilly entered his name in the XFL draft pool and was selected in the 2020 Open Draft by the St. Louis BattleHawks. But Reilly never saw action for the BattleHawks before the XFL folded.

Good luck in your future endeavors, Brandon!