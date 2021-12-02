Breaking: Adrian Martinez Makes Decision On Nebraska Future

A number of players have rushed into the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2021 college football regular season last Saturday. On Thursday, Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez became the latest notable name to announce his intention to leave his current program.

According to Mitch Sherman, Martinez’s name popped up in the transfer portal on Thursday. The junior quarterback has spent the last four years with the Cornhuskers and has been a centerpiece of Scott Frost’s tenure in Lincoln.

The news comes as after a frustrating season for Martinez came to a premature end when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury at Wisconsin on Nov. 20. He had surgery on the injured shoulder shortly after and missed the Huskers ninth loss of the year to Iowa.

Over his career at Nebraska, Martinez played in 39 games and made 38 starts, finishing with 45 passing touchdowns and 35 rushing touchdowns. He holds 16 program records at the time of his departure and is the first three-time captain in school history.

Adrian Martinez is in the transfer portal. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) December 2, 2021

Martinez confirmed the news shortly after with a social media post.

“The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home. It has been an honor and privilege to represent the N for 4 years,” Martinez wrote in a statement posted to Twitter Thursday. “I want to thank Coach Frost, Verduzco, and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to play for such a great University. Thank you to my teammates and lifelong friends for making my time here special. Thank you to the people of Nebraska for continued support throughout my journey.

“I have made the decision to put my name in the transfer portal. I am excited for the next opportunity ahead! I will always be Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud alum.”

Martinez will enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining, along with a potential redshirt if he needed to use it.

Nebraska will be left looking for a new starting quarterback after a disappointing 3-9 season in 2021.