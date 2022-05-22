Breaking: Nebraska Football Lands Transfer From Alabama

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another day, another transfer added for Nebraska football.

The Huskers landed another major addition from the transfer portal on Sunday.

Former Alabama four-star prospect Stephon Wynn Jr. announced his commitment to Nebraska.

Wynn Jr., a former four-star defensive line recruit, is the 14th player the Huskers have added out of the transfer portal this year.

Nebraska is coming off a bowl-less season in 2021, but Scott Frost and Co. have higher hopes in 2022.