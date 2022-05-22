Breaking: Nebraska Football Lands Transfer From Alabama
Another day, another transfer added for Nebraska football.
The Huskers landed another major addition from the transfer portal on Sunday.
Former Alabama four-star prospect Stephon Wynn Jr. announced his commitment to Nebraska.
Wynn Jr., a former four-star defensive line recruit, is the 14th player the Huskers have added out of the transfer portal this year.
Nebraska is coming off a bowl-less season in 2021, but Scott Frost and Co. have higher hopes in 2022.