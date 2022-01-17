Breaking: Nebraska Lands Another Big Quarterback Transfer

Scott Frost has landed another quarterback transfer after getting Casey Thompson from Texas earlier this month.

Chubba Purdy has committed to Nebraska and announced his decision via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Excited and Honored to be committed to The University of Nebraska! #GBR pic.twitter.com/1EViZJKY1K — Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) January 17, 2022

Purdy is coming off a redshirt freshman season at Florida State where he didn’t get to play much. He finished with 98 yards passing and had two touchdowns along with no interceptions.

He also played a little bit during the 2020 season and finished with 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Before committing to Florida State, Purdy was a four-star prospect in the 2020 class and the sixth-best player in his home state (Arizona). He was also the seventh-ranked dual-threat quarterback recruit and the No. 192 overall prospect, per 247Sports Composite.

He’s going to compete with Thompson for the starting job next season even though Thompson may be seen as the favorite.

Thompson started all of this past season with Texas and finished with 2,113 yards and 24 touchdown passes. He has two years of eligibility left so Purdy could sit under him for at least a year before taking the reigns.

Whatever the case, Nebraska’s quarterback room is in great shape going into next season.