Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made.

According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander.

"Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing 580 yards. Bill Busch will become the new DC," Bruce Feldman reports.

The Huskers have since officially announced the decision on Sunday afternoon.

Times are changing in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Huskers dropped to 1-3 on the season with Saturday's blowout loss to Oklahoma.

Nebraska's defense has struggled mightily in recent weeks.