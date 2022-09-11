Breaking: Nebraska Makes Decision On Scott Frost

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So long, Scott Frost.

Sunday afternoon, the Huskers announced that they have officially fired head coach Scott Frost.

Frost's tenure at Nebraska ends with a loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

"Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication," athletic director Trev Alberts announced.

"After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season."

Frost, who played quarterback at Nebraska, was viewed by many as a home run hire when he left UCF for the Huskers job following an undefeated season.

Now, the Huskers will move forward with a new coaching search.

Nebraska hosts Oklahoma next week.