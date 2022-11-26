Breaking: Nebraska Officially Announces New Head Coach

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: The marching band of the Nebraska Cornhuskers performs before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska's search for a new head coach is officially over. Moments ago, the school confirmed that Matt Rhule is heading to Lincoln.

Rhule was clearly at the top of Nebraska's wish list. His track record when it comes to coaching college football is really impressive.

It's being reported that Rhule received an eight-year contract from Nebraska. An introductory press conference is set for Monday.

Nebraska shared a photo of Rule on its official Twitter account along with this caption: "The future is bright in Lincoln. Introducing Matt Rhule: Head Coach, Nebraska Football."

In a brief statement, Rhule expressed how excited he is to coach Nebraska's football team.

"When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list," Rhule said. "The fan base is second to none and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field."

Rhule had excellent turnarounds at Baylor and Temple. Overall, he has a 47-43 career record coaching college football.

Time will tell if Rhule can restore a winning culture at Nebraska.