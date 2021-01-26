Breaking: Nebraska Quarterback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

There will be two McCaffrey brothers in the transfer portal this offseason. Luke McCaffrey reportedly intends to leave Nebraska.

HuskerOnline’s Sean Callahan first reported the news that McCaffrey was transferring. He’s one of three Huskers entering the portal today, along with wide receiver Kade Warner and offensive lineman Will Farniok.

The Spun has confirmed that all three players are now officially in the portal, meaning they can speak with other programs.

McCaffrey joins his older brother Dylan, who officially entered the portal earlier this month. The Michigan quarterback opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and had indicated he planned to transfer back in September.

Breaking: Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey has entered the transfer portal: https://t.co/8Kul6ae518 #Huskers — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) January 26, 2021

McCaffrey appeared in seven of eight games for the Huskers this past season, completing 48-of-76 passes for 466 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions, while rushing for 364 yards and three touchdowns on 65 carries.

As a freshman in 2019, McCaffrey hit on 9-of-12 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 166 yards and one touchdown.

A four-star prospect in the class of 2019, McCaffrey should draw significant interest on the transfer market.