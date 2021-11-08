Breaking: Nebraska Makes Decision On Scott Frost For 2022 Season

Scott Frost will remain the head coach of Nebraska football for the 2022 season, the athletic department announced on Monday afternoon.

With Saturday’s loss to Ohio State, Nebraska is assured of its fifth-straight losing season, with four of those coming under Frost. Overall, the former Cornhusker quarterback is 15-27 at his alma mater.

Nevertheless, Frost will be back for a fifth year next fall. He’ll return under a reworked contract, the details of which have not been reported on.

If Nebraska had tried to move on from Frost under his current contract, he would have been owed a $20 million buyout.

“We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be,” Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said in a statement today. “I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”

Frost will get a chance to right the ship in Lincoln in 2022, but one has to wonder about how much leeway he will get if things continue to trend in the same direction.

The Husker fan base is already fed up, and a sixth-straight losing season (five under Frost) would cause even more outrage.