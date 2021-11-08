Breaking: Scott Frost Has Fired 4 Assistant Coaches

Scott Frost is safe at Nebraska for at least one more year. His assistant coaches aren’t.

Frost has fired four of his assistant coaches. All four firings are on the offensive side of the ball, including offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and running backs coach Ryan Held.

The University of Nebraska announced on Monday that Frost will stay head coach through the 2022 season. Still, some believe he’s without a doubt on the hot seat. It shouldn’t come as a surprise he’s made such significant assistant coaching changes. He’s trying to save his job beyond 2022.

The Nebraska offense is getting a complete overhaul with just a few games to go until the end of the 2021 season.

Scott Frost has fired four assistants: OC Matt Lubick, OL coach Greg Austin, QB coach Mario Verduzco and RB coach Ryan Held. — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) November 8, 2021

The good news is Nebraska’s 3-7 overall record doesn’t accurately represent Scott Frost’s team. Most tend to believe Frost and the Huskers are finally starting to turn a corner, but it may take until the 2022 season to see it materialize.

Athletic director Trev Alberts expressed his confidence in Frost and Nebraska’s continued improvement in a statement on Monday.

“We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be,” Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said in a statement today. “I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”

Frost has one more year to prove he’s the man for the job at Nebraska.

First, he needs to make a splash in the hiring world. Offensive coordinator is the obvious priority.