Breaking: This Weekend’s Wisconsin-Nebraska Game Has Been Canceled

Breaking news out of the Big Ten: this weekend’s Wisconsin-Nebraska game has been canceled and the Badgers are pausing team activities for seven days.

Wisconsin has had 12 positive COVID-19 tests in the program over the last five days, including star quarterback Graham Mertz. Head coach Paul Chryst also tested positive for the virus this morning, but says he is asymptomatic.

“I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week,” Chryst said in a statement. “But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities.”

This weekend’s game, which was supposed to be played at Nebraska, will not be rescheduled.

Wisconsin opened up its 2020 season with a blowout win over Illinois last Friday. Now, we wait to see when the Badgers will be able to play again.

This is the risk of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of the Big Ten’s late start, it makes it impossible to reschedule these games.

We’ll keep you posted on any further details regarding today’s announcement.