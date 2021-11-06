The Spun

Brutal Missed Call During Ohio State-Nebraska Game

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and quarterback Adrian Martinez against Ohio State.COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Scott Frost talks with his quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a timeout in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Luckeyes – whoops, we mean the Buckeyes – got away with an egregious no-call during the Nebraska game on Saturday afternoon.

Late in the fourth quarter, Nebraska had the ball trailing 23-17. On a critical third-down play, quarterback Adrian Martinez tried to hit Omar Manning on a slant. It fell incomplete, but not because the throw was off-target or dropped.

Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson practically hugged Manning during the route. The Nebraska wide receiver was eventually tripped as the ball sailed over the middle and fell incomplete.

We have no clue how the refs missed this one. Ohio State got lucky, once again.

Had the refs called defensive pass interference, Nebraska would have had a first down near midfield down just six points. Instead, the Huskers had to punt and give the ball back to Ohio State with just a few minutes left in the game.

Nebraska fans aren’t happy right now.

It’s time for college football officiating to be held accountable. Refs play too big a factor in the outcome of games, especially in the Big Ten.

What’s particularly upsetting is the fact Nebraska played so well on Saturday afternoon. But refs refused to throw a flag against the conference’s premier program. Something has to change.

A win’s a win for Ohio State. But at some point, the Big Ten needs to address its officiating issues.

