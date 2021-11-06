Brutal Missed Call During Ohio State-Nebraska Game

The Ohio State Luckeyes – whoops, we mean the Buckeyes – got away with an egregious no-call during the Nebraska game on Saturday afternoon.

Late in the fourth quarter, Nebraska had the ball trailing 23-17. On a critical third-down play, quarterback Adrian Martinez tried to hit Omar Manning on a slant. It fell incomplete, but not because the throw was off-target or dropped.

Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson practically hugged Manning during the route. The Nebraska wide receiver was eventually tripped as the ball sailed over the middle and fell incomplete.

We have no clue how the refs missed this one. Ohio State got lucky, once again.

Ohio State continues to get away with murder against Nebraska. Egregious missed PI call on this third-down throw to end the drive pic.twitter.com/o2iPWcmgMU — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) November 6, 2021

Had the refs called defensive pass interference, Nebraska would have had a first down near midfield down just six points. Instead, the Huskers had to punt and give the ball back to Ohio State with just a few minutes left in the game.

Nebraska fans aren’t happy right now.

It seems to be an objective fact that Big Ten refs can't call pass interference, either way, for their lives. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 6, 2021

Pretty clear holding / pass interference not called on Ohio State#Nebraska pic.twitter.com/hsTcRqVwP8 — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) November 6, 2021

Death, taxes, and Ohio state getting away with pass interference — Chip Sattler (@ChipSattler) November 6, 2021

It’s time for college football officiating to be held accountable. Refs play too big a factor in the outcome of games, especially in the Big Ten.

What’s particularly upsetting is the fact Nebraska played so well on Saturday afternoon. But refs refused to throw a flag against the conference’s premier program. Something has to change.

A win’s a win for Ohio State. But at some point, the Big Ten needs to address its officiating issues.