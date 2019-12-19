National Signing Day took place on Wednesday and it resulted in more than a few happy campers. Several programs around the country were able to add more talent to their future.

While there were plenty of schools that found today to be quite successful, there are always some that stand above the rest.

CBS Sports revealed its five biggest winners from the early portion of signing day. All five winners are from Power Five programs, but the actual names on the list may surprise you.

Nebraska found itself toward the top of CBS’ list due to its additions of four-star wideout Marcus Fleming and four-star safety Jaiden Francois.

Another notable program listed as a winner is Tennessee, which managed to officially add dual-threat quarterback Jimmy Holliday to its recruiting class.

Obviously the Cornhuskers and Volunteers aren’t strangers to having successful days on signing day, but surprisingly the Utah Utes and Maryland Terrapins were also productive this afternoon.

Here are CBS Sports’ five winners from National Signing Day:

Nebraska

Tennessee

South Carolina

Utah

Maryland

South Carolina added five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, Utah signed former Texas commit Van Fillinger and Maryland made the most surprising move of the day by landing five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett.

Nebraska has had perhaps the biggest surge in recent weeks, adding several top prospects into the fold. Scott Frost’s team disappointed in 2019, but that hasn’t seemed to hurt his recruiting ability.

Big Ten Signing Day storylines: Nebraska is again set to bring in a top 25 class. 4 straight years of that. This time the most 4-star players that Scott Frost has brought in for a single class yet. Including 2 WRs – to go along with JD Spielman and Wandale Robinson next fall! — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) December 17, 2019

Which program do you think is the biggest winner from National Signing Day?

[CBS Sports]