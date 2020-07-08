6 CFB Coaches Must “Win Or Be Fired” According To Analyst

At the beginning of every college football season, not all coaches have the same amount of pressure on them to win. Some have considerably more than others.

For a few of those guys under fire, it is because they are coaching elite programs where winning big is the only option–think Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and others of that ilk. But for many others, they are on the proverbial “hot seat” because they haven’t won enough period.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd released his annual hot seat rankings this morning. Eleven coaches have their jobs on the line, according to Dodd, with six in the dreaded “win or be fired” category.

Those six coaches are:

Clay Helton, USC

Chip Kelly, UCLA

Scott Frost, Nebraska

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt

Dana Dimel, UTEP

Randy Edsall, UConn

Helton, Kelly and Frost are the most prominent names on that list. Incredibly, Dodd thinks Helton might actually benefit from the season getting canceled or postponed to the spring.

“That gives him a mulligan year but would further infuriate a large portion of USC fans who demand change,” he wrote.

Kelly, Dodd said, might benefit from being too expensive to fire for new UCLA AD Martin Jarmond. As for Frost, Dodd calls him “of the smartest, most refreshing coaches out there” but admits that the Nebraska renaissance still hasn’t happened.

It almost hurts. Frost is better than this. Nebraska should be better than this. JD Spielman was heading toward being the program’s career-leading receiver before transferring. If Frost (a native son) can’t get it done, who can? A bowl game — at least — is needed.

Beyond those six who must “win or be fired,” there are five coaches in the “start improving now” column, including Texas’ Tom Herman and South Carolina’s Will Muschamp.

You can dissect Dodd’s full rankings here.