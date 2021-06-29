The 2021 season will prove to be a pivotal point in Scott Frost‘s legacy. Win big and his future at Nebraska is safe, for the time being. Lose big and he could be shown the exit. Unfortunately, the upcoming journey won’t be easy.

Of all the football schedules within the Big Ten this upcoming season, Nebraska’s proves most difficult, per CBS Sports. The schedule starts easy, but gets tougher and tougher as the year rolls along.

“Nebraska isn’t only playing what looks to be the toughest schedule in the Big Ten, but it’s likely one of the most difficult in the country,” wrote Tom Fornelli via CBS Sports. “The Huskers open the season with Illinois. After a home game against Fordham, they get one of the MAC’s best programs in Buffalo.”

Nebraska then has games against Oklahoma, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan, among others, throughout the rest of the year. The Huskers have a tough road ahead.

“He caught plenty of flak for it, but it’s hard to blame retiring Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos for trying to get out of a road trip to Oklahoma when he also has games against Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin on the schedule this season,” Fornelli continued.

In a year where the Huskers have to start winning more games, the schedule is their biggest obstacle.

Nebraska went just 3-5 in the Big Ten last season. It was a disappointing outcome. Scott Frost continues to underwhelm as head coach of the Huskers.

Frost’s seat keeps getting warmer. It’ll be scorching hot by the end of the 2021 season if the Huskers don’t go bowling.