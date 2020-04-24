CFB Insider Provides Context On Scott Frost’s Joe Burrow Quote

During the first round of the NFL Draft, an old quote from Nebraska head coach Scott Frost resurfaced. It had to do with Joe Burrow and whether or not he’d be a fit for the Cornhuskers back in 2018.

Burrow entered the NCAA transfer portal and apparently had interest in joining Nebraska. However, the football staff wasn’t even sure he’d be an upgrade over Adrian Martinez at the time.

Frost apparently asked “Is he better than we what we’ve got?” when discussing the possibility of adding Burrow to his program. Many people assumed that Frost was insulting Burrow’s talent, but it turns out he was genuinely curious if he would help out his quarterback room.

College football insider Paul Myerberg provided contest on this situation. He said Frost’s comments on Burrow in 2018 were not a statement but instead an actual question to reporters.

I was standing w/ Frost during this moment in spring 2018 and it wasn't a statement but an actual Q to two reporters: "Is he better than what we've got?" No one had an idea how good Burrow was leaving OSU. Surprised at how this has gotten rewritten https://t.co/w0AB6FIFFH — Paul Myerberg (@PaulMyerberg) April 24, 2020

The reality is that no one saw Burrow’s rise to stardom – not even himself.

Burrow’s first year at LSU wasn’t anything to write home about. This past season though for Burrow was truly magical and he deserved to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. And yet, blaming Nebraska for not showing interest in him is a little unfair.

Nebraska’s football program might be heading toward better days, but passing up Burrow will always haunt fans in Lincoln.