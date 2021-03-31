The Spun

Clarence Thomas’ Comment On Nebraska Is Going Viral

Nebraska’s athletic department has been criticized a lot over the past few years, but they just received a major compliment from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

On Wednesday afternoon, the opening arguments were made for the Alston v. NCAA case. The reason this case is going to court is because student-athletes believe the NCAA’s rules restricting education-related compensation violate the federal antitrust law.

While discussing whether colleges should compensate their athletes, Justice Thomas mentioned a few programs that he considers “upper-level schools.” It shocked a lot of people to see Nebraska on the list.

Justice Thomas was on the record saying “that sounds fine for the upper level schools, whether its Alabama, Ohio State, Nebraska.” Most sports fans agree that Alabama and Ohio State are upper-level schools, but they won’t say the same about Nebraska.

However, it’s worth mentioning that Justice Thomas has shown his support for the Cornhuskers in the past.

Back in 2010, Justice Thomas revealed that he has “supreme” passion for Nebraska’s football team, saying “My shirts, my wardrobe is ‘N.’ My screensaver is Huskers.”

Despite his fandom, Justice Thomas isn’t receiving a pass for his comments about the Cornhuskers. One fan tweeted “It’s Thomas. He refuses to accept the realities of the 21st century.”


