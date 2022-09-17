Colin Cowherd Has Message For Nebraska Fans After Blowout Loss

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Colin Cowherd attends basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Nebraska's first game in the post-Scott Frost era didn't go according to plan, losing 49-14 to Oklahoma at home.

Following the Cornhuskers' blowout loss, Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd posted a message on Twitter specifically for Nebraska fans.

Cowherd tweeted, "Nebraska fans — just keep blaming the coaches."

Obviously, this was Cowherd's way of taking a jab at the fans who thought all of Nebraska's problems would be solved once Frost got fired.

Nebraska's defense simply had no answer for Oklahoma's offense this afternoon.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished this Saturday's game with 230 passing yards and two touchdowns. Running back Eric Gray also had a nice afternoon, rushing for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Nebraska will have a week off before it faces Indiana. Interim coach Mickey Joseph will have plenty of work to do during the Cornhuskers' bye week.

Do you think the Cornhuskers will right the ship this season?