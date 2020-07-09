Colin Cowherd has been highly critical of Midwest college football schools in the past, but rarely has he torn into a single program the way he did with Nebraska today.

On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd took issue with a recent ranking of head coaches on the hot seat that had Scott Frost on the list. He made it clear that Frost is a better coach than Nebraska deserves and began explaining why the program has struggled for so many years. But he may have really gotten Huskers fans mad when he declared that the team is a seven-win program at best.

“The problem with Nebraska is… they (the program and fans) think Nebraska is an A job,” Cowherd said. “It’s a C job. I’m not even sure if it’s a C+ job. Scott Frost is a GREAT coach. Nebraska: Stay current. Update. You’re a seven-win program.”

Cowherd went on to list off a litany of reasons that the program has struggled for the past decade-plus. He pointed to their decision to leave the Big 12 damaged their recruiting ability in Texas, where they got some of their best talents during their highest points.

Then, he pointed to the fact that they’re not a warm-weather school being another for recruiting.

Finally, he called the school out for having unrealistic expectations. Cowherd feels that their recruiting struggles combined with a lack of big money boosters should have Nebraska set more realistic expectations.

"Every College Football program in 2020 has a number on how many games they should win." — @ColinCowherd Which coaches should be on the hot seat this season? pic.twitter.com/x3sEA6LGqJ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 9, 2020

Ultimately, Cowherd feels that Nebraska should be thankful that Frost is continuing to coach there. He is not convinced that the school could do much better.

Granted, Cowherd didn’t bring any hard data with him to back up the points he made. But it still stings a lot to be spoken to like that on national television and radio.

Was Colin Cowherd too harsh in his critique of Nebraska football?