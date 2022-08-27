Colin Cowherds Reveals The 1 Problem With Nebraska

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern.

Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers.

Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of taking that next step.

"This Nebraska looks and feels like the last few," Cowherd wrote. "Stay in games. Could go either way. Feel a couple elite playmakers shy. Last year they moved the ball — just needed more explosion TD’s."

Nebraska's passing attack certainly looks much better with Casey Thompson at quarterback. The Texas transfer has completed 17-of-24 pass attempts for 229 yards with a touchdown.

Despite how well Thompson has played in the first half, he's still trying to figure out which wide receiver will emerge as its go-to target.

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda is Nebraska's leading receiver at the moment. Most of his production came from a 32-yard touchdown reception.

If one or two of Nebraska's receivers can step up and be consistent threats, that'll change the offense's outlook.

The second half of the Nebraska-Northwestern game will resume on FOX.