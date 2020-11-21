College Football Fans React To Illinois’ Message For Nebraska

Illinois obliterated Nebraska on Saturday 41-23, handing the Cornhuskers their third loss of the year. Scott Frost’s team looked completely outmatched against the Fighting Illini throughout the contest. Nebraska’s defense allowed 285 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while the offense coughed up five turnovers.

The loss signaled bigger problems in Lincoln. Scott Frost is now 10-18 since arriving to coach the Cornhuskers and, to be frank, it doesn’t look like the team has improved. The program has started to become a joke in the Big Ten.

After the win, Illinois decided to have a little fun on Twitter by poking at Nebraska.

“Good game Nebraska. Thanks for bringing back B1G football,” the tweet read.

Here’s a few reactions from the college football world after Illinois’s sarcastic message:

Nebraska being bad at everything but pointing to 1990s. pic.twitter.com/LSBHjR9kMa — Buck Flamingo (@Run_GRP) November 21, 2020

The critiques mostly centered on the Cornhuskers being instrumental in bringing back conference football this year.

Nebraska’s program put pressure on the Big Ten commissioner’s office throughout the summer after Kevin Warren and the university leaders postponed the 2020 season. The Cornhuskers fan base was outraged at the decision, while Frost continued to push for protocols that could allow teams to safely play. At one point, Nebraska even explored playing outside of the Big Ten in 2020.

In doing so, the Cornhuskers definitely pushed the conference in the direction of playing this year.

But now, fans have started to trash Frost and the Cornhuskers for their terrible play this season. Both Nebraska quarterbacks have struggled, while Frost looks incapable of designing a successful game plan.

Nebraska (1-3) will hope to right the ship next Friday night against Iowa.