With the 2021 college football season rapidly approaching, head coaches are working tirelessly to prepare their players for the long fall ahead. However, a few of those program leaders will also need to be wary of their job security.

CBS Sports insider Dennis Dodd released his “Hot Seat” rankings on Tuesday morning, detailing how each coach should feel about his standing ahead of the 2021 campaign. He listed three individuals above the rest as ones that need to “win or be fired” this fall.

Dodd named Nebraska’s Scott Frost, Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente and Connecticut’s Randy Edsall as coaches squarely on the hot seat heading into the new college football year.

Frost has been a popular name to place on the hot seat ahead of the 2021 season considering he’s posted a measly 12-20 record in his first three years in Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have struggled to keep pace in the Big Ten during the former UCF coach’s tenure, which casts doubt on his future with the program.

Here’s what Dodd wrote on Frost’s position with Nebraska:

“We never thought it would come to this. Entering his fourth season, the native son/champion/Husker is 12-20. There’s disarray in a program that once bled consistency. Its best player, Wan’Dale Robinson, transferred. Nebraska under Frost has one top-20 recruiting class. Is the average recruit aware of the once-glorious brand? Then there’s the embarrassing Oklahoma fiasco where Frost attempted to back out of the game months before kickoff. So much was expected, which makes this rating difficult. Frost has the makings of a solid coach. We saw it at UCF. Something isn’t clicking. In three seasons, Nebraska has seen Northwestern, Indiana and Minnesota (arguably) pass it by. There is inconsistency at QB. Worst of all, Bill Moos, the AD who hired Frost, is gone. That’s never good for a losing coach. It’s bowl game or bust…”

9 coaches on the warm furniture per @CBSSports' annual Hot Seat rankings. It is suggested these guys win now. Do you agree? https://t.co/XJnmz7rHYc — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 13, 2021

During his first two seasons at Virginia Tech, Fuente posted a combined 19-8 record, signaling that the Hokies would be ACC Coastal competitors for years to come. Since then, he’s gone 19-18 and the program finished tied for sixth in the division in 2020.

If Fuente can’t turn things around this fall, Virginia Tech may be eager to make a change.

Edsall finds himself in a unique situation at Connecticut after the Huskies decided not to play football in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Still, the program has gone 6-30 under their current head coach during his second stint at the school. Although he one appeared to be one of the brightest leaders at the college level, the last few seasons have suggested otherwise.

All three of these head coaches still have an opportunity to save their jobs this year, but will need to produce results if they hope to do so.

[CBS Sports]