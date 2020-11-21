College Football Insider Points Out Crazy Scott Frost Contract Detail

Things took a turn for the worse this afternoon for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. All the positive vibes from last Saturday’s win over Penn State quickly disappeared, as the program was blown out by Illinois this weekend.

Following the loss to the Fighting Illini, Scott Frost said “I was embarrassed by our level of execution in all three phases.”

It seemed like the Cornhuskers took a step in the right direction last weekend against the Nittany Lions, but this latest loss is a major setback. The fact that Frost’s team appeared caught up in its previous win isn’t a great look.

As if Nebraska fans needed to hear anymore negativity this weekend, college football insider Andy Staples decided to remind people that Frost received a contract extension last season.

Frost’s extension keeps him in Lincoln through the 2026 season. The buyout price drops to $2.5 million for the final two years of his deal, but Nebraska is still on the hook for an extra $10 million.

Hey, remember a year ago this week when Nebraska bid against itself and gave Scott Frost a contract extension that put the school on the hook for $10 million extra? — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 21, 2020

Nebraska hasn’t shown any positive strides under Frost. As of right now, he owns a 10-18 record. That’s not what fans envisioned when he signed a deal to become the head coach.

Time might not be running out on Frost’s tenure with Nebraska, but the fan base’s patience with him certainly is.

Frost will try to get his team back on the right track before next Friday’s showdown with Iowa.