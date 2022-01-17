The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Big Nebraska Transfer News

Nebraska football players, who compete in the Big Ten, run onto the field.LINCOLN, NE - AUGUST 30: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field for their game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska football is emphasizing the quarterback position in the transfer portal this offseason. The Huskers just got their second major QB commitment of the month.

Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy announced his commitment to Nebraska this afternoon. Purdy joins former Texas signal caller Casey Thompson as additions to the Huskers’ QB room.

Purdy, who chose Nebraska over Oklahoma, threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns during his two seasons with the Seminoles. His career in Tallahassee was hampered by injury, but perhaps he’ll have a fresh start with the Huskers.

By landing Purdy and Thompson after Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is making it clear he wants plenty of competition at quarterback in 2021.

On paper, Thompson seems like the favorite, considering he was Texas’ primary starter in 2021 and has two years of eligibility remaining. Purdy has four years left, so he could conceivably sit behind Thompson for a season or two and wait his turn.

Having both players on the roster should only help the Huskers though, no matter which one winds up starting.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.