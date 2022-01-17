College Football World Reacts To Big Nebraska Transfer News

Nebraska football is emphasizing the quarterback position in the transfer portal this offseason. The Huskers just got their second major QB commitment of the month.

Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy announced his commitment to Nebraska this afternoon. Purdy joins former Texas signal caller Casey Thompson as additions to the Huskers’ QB room.

Purdy, who chose Nebraska over Oklahoma, threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns during his two seasons with the Seminoles. His career in Tallahassee was hampered by injury, but perhaps he’ll have a fresh start with the Huskers.

By landing Purdy and Thompson after Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is making it clear he wants plenty of competition at quarterback in 2021.

Chubba is the second quarterback to commit to the #Huskers through the portal, he has four years of eligibility, a 2020 injury hurt his progress at Florida State, a fresh start https://t.co/6mxGGX0MDz — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) January 17, 2022

So excited for new journey @chubbapurdy Time to get to work bro! Love you!❤️🤩 https://t.co/TH6G52ez4S — Whittney Purdy (@Whittneypurdy16) January 17, 2022

There's going be some competition at Lincoln this season. Florida State QB Chubba Purdy is transferring to Nebraska. Texas QB Casey Thompson transferred to NU earlier this month. Scott Frost is taking no chances. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) January 17, 2022

Nebraska lands Florida State transfer QB Chubba Purdy. Nice win over Oklahoma for a talented young QB on our top 25 best available ranks. https://t.co/TAI2ShiTc0 — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 17, 2022

Nebraska lands a second QB through the transfer portal. That room appears to be in pretty good shape right now https://t.co/mldftZGBln — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) January 17, 2022

Nebraska's quarterback room transformed through the portal since the end of the season. Adrian Martinez transferred out, Texas QB Casey Thompson and FSU QB Chubba Purdy transferred in. A lot more competition there now. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 17, 2022

The #Huskers get their 2 QBs. Who starts in Ireland?

Who leaves?

How do we feel? https://t.co/bhsmTnMkyN — The Connor Happer Show (@HapperShow) January 17, 2022

On paper, Thompson seems like the favorite, considering he was Texas’ primary starter in 2021 and has two years of eligibility remaining. Purdy has four years left, so he could conceivably sit behind Thompson for a season or two and wait his turn.

Having both players on the roster should only help the Huskers though, no matter which one winds up starting.