College Football World Is Praying For The Pelini Family

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - SEPTEMBER 25: Nebraska co-defensive coordinator Carl Pelini (kneeling) and head coach Bo Pelini (L) watch their defense against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during first half action of their game at Memorial Stadium on September 25, 2010 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska Defeated South Dakota State 17-3. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images) Eric Francis/Getty Images

The college football world is praying for the Pelini family on Monday afternoon.

Mark Pelini, a former Nebraska Huskers offensive lineman, has been identified as a victim in a fatal car accident. He was 31 years old.

Indiana State Police confirmed the tragic news.

"Both the driver and passenger of a white 2017 Ford SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Mark Pelini of Canfield, Ohio, and the front seat passenger was identified as 31-year-old Jillian Marian of Youngstown, Ohio," ABC 57 reports.

Mark Pelini is the nephew of former Nebraska coaches Bo and Carl Pelini. He walked onto the Huskers football program and was later named a starter.

The college football world is heartbroken over the news.

"Woke up this morning wishing I didn’t hear what I heard.. Rest Easy to my very first center in college!! Love you big guy!!" former quarterback Tommy Armstrong tweeted.

"1 of my favorite memories of Mark Pelini was driving to Vegas after the Holiday Bowl & him puking all down the side of my whip so we pulled up to my pops crib for a pit stop. He hosed the car down, changed his shirt & hopped back in like nothing happened. Rest Easy Brother," Josh Mitchell tweeted.

Mark Pelini is the son of Bo Pelini's brother, Vince.

Our thoughts are with the Pelini family on Monday.