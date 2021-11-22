College Football World Reacts To The Adrian Martinez News

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez for this weekend’s season finale against Iowa.

Martinez played through a shoulder injury in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin, but head coach Scott Frost said he won’t be able to go against the Hawkeyes. As a result, his season is over.

There’s a chance Martinez’s career with the Cornhuskers is over as well. Frost says he will encourage the former four-star recruit to participate in Senior Day festivities on Friday, but will also discuss the possibility of Martinez returning for a fifth season in 2022.

In the meantime, Nebraska fans can prepare to be without their all-time leader in total offense this week. And if this is the end of Martinez’s tenure in Lincoln, his legacy is a complicated one.

If – IF – we have indeed seen the last of Adrian Martinez, let's celebrate him. Was he perfect? Nope. But he was productive, he's a gamer who played through a lot, and he's a great man and a great leader. If this is it, Adrian, thanks for everything. — Dan Hoppen (@danhoppen) November 22, 2021

If Adrian Martinez’s career at NU is over- it’s one of the most confusing and complicated tenures ever. All time leader in total offense at NU- never went to a bowl game. Pretty crazy. — Josh Gattis (@speed_in_space) November 22, 2021

It would have been really hard to imagine a Nebraska quarterback having a weirder career than Taylor Martinez but Adrian Martinez somehow did. — Jared Stansbury (@JaredStansbury) November 22, 2021

Coach Frost just informed us no Adrian Martinez for the game Friday. pic.twitter.com/qzWu0PDBL2 — Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR) November 22, 2021

Adrian Martinez battled through a good portion of the season with a broken jaw and ankle injury — probably some other stuff. Would hate to see his career at Nebraska end that way, but he'll do what's best for him. — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) November 22, 2021

Scott Frost on Adrian Martinez: “I don’t want to talk about him like he’s gone.” The Nebraska coach says he’ll encourage Martinez to walk on Senior Day Friday — because Frost wants to see the QB get honored. But Frost will talk later with Martinez about a possible 2022 return. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 22, 2021

Martinez has been pretty productive during his time at NU, even if he hasn’t managed to win many games. He’s also proven himself to be tough by battling through a shoulder issue and broken jaw to play in all 11 games so far in 2021.

Unfortunately he’ll have to sit out No. 12 on Friday.