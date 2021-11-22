The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To The Adrian Martinez News

Adrian Martinez lifts his helmet in the air for Nebraska after a win during the 2018 college football season.LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 20: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and wide receiver JD Spielman #10 acknowledge the fans after the win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez for this weekend’s season finale against Iowa.

Martinez played through a shoulder injury in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin, but head coach Scott Frost said he won’t be able to go against the Hawkeyes. As a result, his season is over.

There’s a chance Martinez’s career with the Cornhuskers is over as well. Frost says he will encourage the former four-star recruit to participate in Senior Day festivities on Friday, but will also discuss the possibility of Martinez returning for a fifth season in 2022.

In the meantime, Nebraska fans can prepare to be without their all-time leader in total offense this week. And if this is the end of Martinez’s tenure in Lincoln, his legacy is a complicated one.

 

Martinez has been pretty productive during his time at NU, even if he hasn’t managed to win many games. He’s also proven himself to be tough by battling through a shoulder issue and broken jaw to play in all 11 games so far in 2021.

Unfortunately he’ll have to sit out No. 12 on Friday.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.