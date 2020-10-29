The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Ten’s Decision On Nebraska Game

Scott Frost coaching Nebraska against Minnesota.LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 20: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers talks with the team during a break in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Despite Nebraska’s best efforts, the Huskers will not be playing football on Saturday.

Scott Frost’s team was scheduled to play Wisconsin on Saturday. However, the Badgers had some positive tests and decided they were unable to play. So, the Big Ten is ruling the game a no-contest. It won’t count for either Nebraska or Wisconsin.

Nebraska is still in good shape, though, so the Huskers tried to schedule a non-conference opponent for Saturday. They found an opponent in UT-Chattanooga who was willing to play.

Unfortunately for Nebraska, the Big Ten is not letting the Huskers play that game. They have denied the request from Nebraska.

This isn’t a surprising decision by the Big Ten, but if you’re Nebraska, it has to be an upsetting one. The Big Ten doesn’t seem to be willing to budge much when it comes to playing this fall.

The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman summed it up best.

“There’s nothing surprising about the Big Ten saying no to this game. So much about it would have been outside the box, which isn’t how the Big Ten operates. But I’ll stick with my contention that the only way this season works is to think outside the box,” he tweeted.

Others were more harsh.

UT-Chattanooga had reportedly tested its entire team on Wednesday, with the results coming back negative.

The Big Ten doesn’t seem to care, though.

Nebraska won’t be playing on Saturday, but the Huskers tried their best to make it happen.


