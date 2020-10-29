College Football World Reacts To Big Ten’s Decision On Nebraska Game

Despite Nebraska’s best efforts, the Huskers will not be playing football on Saturday.

Scott Frost’s team was scheduled to play Wisconsin on Saturday. However, the Badgers had some positive tests and decided they were unable to play. So, the Big Ten is ruling the game a no-contest. It won’t count for either Nebraska or Wisconsin.

Nebraska is still in good shape, though, so the Huskers tried to schedule a non-conference opponent for Saturday. They found an opponent in UT-Chattanooga who was willing to play.

Unfortunately for Nebraska, the Big Ten is not letting the Huskers play that game. They have denied the request from Nebraska.

Well, that was fun for about 15 minutes. In today's 5-at-10, we made the argument for letting UTC and Nebraska play football this Saturday. According to a source close to the discussions, the @BigTen voted against it this morning. So close, yet so far.https://t.co/1poZ63i6M5 — jay greeson (@jgreesontfp) October 29, 2020

This isn’t a surprising decision by the Big Ten, but if you’re Nebraska, it has to be an upsetting one. The Big Ten doesn’t seem to be willing to budge much when it comes to playing this fall.

The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman summed it up best.

“There’s nothing surprising about the Big Ten saying no to this game. So much about it would have been outside the box, which isn’t how the Big Ten operates. But I’ll stick with my contention that the only way this season works is to think outside the box,” he tweeted.

There’s nothing surprising about the Big Ten saying no to this game. So much about it would have been outside the box, which isn’t how the Big Ten operates. But I’ll stick with my contention that the only way this season works is to think outside the box. https://t.co/VGkqdmojJc — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 29, 2020

Others were more harsh.

This is a really dumb move by the Big Ten. https://t.co/rJnZgPLG3M — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) October 29, 2020

UT-Chattanooga had reportedly tested its entire team on Wednesday, with the results coming back negative.

Chattanooga AD Mark Wharton just told me the Big Ten has denied a request for the Mocs to play Nebraska on Saturday. Neb had guaranteed $200K-$250K. Entire UTC team had tested negative using PCR tests Wednesday night. (more) — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 29, 2020

The Big Ten doesn’t seem to care, though.

Nebraska won’t be playing on Saturday, but the Huskers tried their best to make it happen.