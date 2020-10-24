College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Performance Today

Nebraska knew it was facing quite a challenge to open the 2020 college football season. The Huskers had to face Ohio State on the road to open the Big Ten slate.

Scott Frost’s program opened Saturday afternoon’s game with a bang, but it’s been mostly downhill since for the Lincoln, Nebraska program.

Ohio State leads Nebraska, 52-17, late in the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes will open the season with a win, while it’s another blowout loss for the Huskers.

Ultimately, this is another disappointing showing for Nebraska, but Frost’s program does have some things to build on moving forward. Mainly, redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey had some impressive runs.

Luke McCaffrey – Christian's brother – showing off the moves on this run. pic.twitter.com/PknCn18xDn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 24, 2020

Nebraska’s defense also showed some physicality. The Huskers had some questionable targeting penalties, but showed the kind of aggressiveness that Nebraska has lacked in recent seasons.

“The final score may not be close, but this Nebraska team just looks so much more aggressive than it was a year ago. It’s going to be a fun team to watch this season,” Saturday Tradition’s Dustin Schutte tweeted.

The final score may not be close, but this Nebraska team just looks so much more aggressive than it was a year ago. It's going to be a fun team to watch this season — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) October 24, 2020

Unfortunately, things don’t get much easier for Nebraska moving forward.

The Huskers have to face Wisconsin next weekend. That will be another opportunity to impress for Frost’s team.