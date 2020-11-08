College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost’s Performance

The college football world widely praised Nebraska’s decision to hire Scott Frost back in 2018. If anyone had what it takes to get the Huskers back to an elite level, it’s Frost.

So far, though, that has not happened – not even close, really.

Nebraska fell to Northwestern on Saturday, 21-13. The Huskers are now 0-2 on the season, as they were blown out by Ohio State in Week 1.

Frost is now 9-17 as Nebraska’s head coach. That is…not good. Things need to get better in a hurry in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Mike Riley after 26 games: 15-11

Scott Frost after 26 games: 9-17 pic.twitter.com/6tHpTp0HwI — Patrick Hastie (@PatrickHastie) November 7, 2020

Frost admitted following Saturday’s loss that the program isn’t where it should be.

“We should be further along than we are right now,” Frost said midway through his third season with the Huskers.

Scott Frost: "We should be further along than we are right now." #Huskers — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) November 7, 2020

The statistics surrounding Frost’s tenure are not good.

Win percentage at Nebraska: Bo Pelini – 71%

Bill Callahan – 55%

Mike Riley – 50%

Scott Frost – 34% — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) November 7, 2020

However, Nebraska fans aren’t jumping ship just yet.

“If you folks think Scott Frost should be fired now, just hop off the Husker bandwagon and don’t jump back on. I’m sick and tired of hearing about that. Go away, leave, and don’t come back,” one fan tweeted.

“I want to believe in Scott Frost, and I do, but I’m slowly losing faith,” another fan added.

Nebraska has a chance for a nice home win next weekend, as the Huskers are scheduled to host 0-3 Penn State at Memorial Stadium.