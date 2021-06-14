College Football World Reacts To Luke McCaffrey Transfer News

After only a brief stay with the Louisville Cardinals, former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey went to the transfer portal again. This time, he’s heading to the state of Texas and joining the Rice Owls.

The move isn’t entirely out of left field when you look at the Rice coaching staff. Rice’s head coach is Mike Bloomgren, who served as Stanford’s offensive coordinator before taking the Owls job in 2018.

Bloomgren’s star pupil with the Cardinals? None other than Christian McCaffrey, Luke McCaffrey’s older brother-turned-Heisman finalist.

The overall reaction to the Luke McCaffrey transfer news has been positive. Husker Nation certainly seems happy that McCaffrey is happy.

Others have noticed how much it makes sense that McCaffrey would want to join up with Bloomgren. The prevailing sense appears to be that McCaffrey will get a chance to start very quickly.

Meanwhile, Kentucky Wildcats fans are continuing to have a laugh at their in-state rival’s expense:

Getting named the starting quarterback is one thing. But actually getting wins at Rice could be another obstacle entirely.

Rice are just 7-23 under Mike Bloomgren. They have not had a winning season or been to a bowl game since 2014.

McCaffrey brings two years of Big Ten playing experience and a former four-star rating as a prospect though. If he has the goods, he could quickly emerge as a top player in Conference USA.

Good luck at Rice, Luke!