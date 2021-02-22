College Football World Reacts To Luke McCaffrey’s Transfer Decision

Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey has made a decision on where he’ll be continuing his college football career.

McCaffrey is heading to the ACC where he’ll play for the Louisville Cardinals, per his Twitter announcement. The former Nebraska quarterback will now compete for the starting quarterback position at Louisville.

“Excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville. Go Cardinals!,” McCaffrey wrote on Twitter.

McCaffrey went toe-to-toe with Adrian Martinez in Nebraska’s 2020 quarterback competition. He got plenty of playing time and made the most of his seven game appearances, totaling 830 yards of offense and four touchdowns coming both through the air and on the ground.

In the end, head coach Scott Frost went with Martinez, who is likely to start the majority of the Huskers’ games in 2021. McCaffrey will now head to Louisville where he’ll once against compete for a starting quarterback gig.

Excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville. Go Cardinals! pic.twitter.com/hWUlP3TTN8 — Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) February 22, 2021

Most Louisville fans seem to be excited about the program’s latest quarterback addition. At the very least Luke McCaffrey, the younger brother of NFL superstar Christian McCaffrey, adds depth to the Cardinals’ quarterback room.

Former Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey is headed to Louisville. McCaffrey, who entered the transfer portal last month, announced his destination Monday. He enters a QB situation with the Cardinals similar to what he left at Nebraska, featuring a multi-year starter in Malik Cunningham. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) February 22, 2021

Former Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey has committed to Louisville. Nice get for the Cardinals who needed to add depth to the QB room. https://t.co/B92rzQGhLi — Cameron Teague (@cj_teague) February 22, 2021

Luke McCaffrey coming to Louisville is totally out of Left Field but I'm here for it!! — Mitch Handegan (@WeWantMitch) February 22, 2021

Luke McCaffrey’s initial announcement that he was transferring came as a major shock to the Huskers football program. Head coach Scott Frost was clearly confident in his team’s future with McCaffrey involved in the offense.

The dual-threat quarterback is a much more dangerous runner than passer. He’s still considered a project in the passing department, and cutting down on turnover is something McCaffrey will have to improve upon if he hopes to win the starting gig at Louisville.

At the very least, McCaffrey should provide plenty of versatility for the Cardinals’ offense in 2021.