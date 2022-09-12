College Football World Reacts To Matt Campbell, Nebraska Rumor

AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Matt Campbell of the Iowa State Cyclones coaches from the sidelines in the first half of play against the San Jose State Spartans at Jack Trice Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Nebraska made the decision to move on from head cosch Scott Frost earlier today. Already, there are rumors about who the Huskers are targeting to replace him.

The most juicy one at the moment involves Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell taking over in Lincoln. Campbell has been a winner in Ames and has been linked to other jobs before, but has always chosen to stay put.

However, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson says this time will be different.

"I’ve never claimed to be a breaking news person, but here we go: Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of NU AD Trev Alberts, sources tell me," Anderson wrote. "It is HIGHLY expected that Campbell will eventually be the next head coach of [Nebraska]."

As for what fans are thinking about Anderson's tweet, some ISU supporters are concerned, while others don't seem to be buying it this early in the process.

Campbell, 42, is 79-49 overall as a head coach at Iowa State and Toledo. His Cyclones are 2-0 on the season after beating in-state rival Iowa at Kinnick Stadium yesterday.

Campbell and his team will host Ohio in Week 3. We'll see how loud this Nebraska drumbeat gets in the coming days.