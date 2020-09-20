College Football World Reacts To Nebraska AD’s Comment

The Big Ten Conference released its full 2020 football schedule on Saturday morning and Nebraska isn’t happy with it.

The Huskers have a brutal schedule, no doubt about it. Nebraska opens the season with Ohio State, gets Wisconsin in Week 2 and plays Penn State in Week 4. That’s arguably the top three teams in the conference within the season’s first four weeks.

Some have speculated that the Big Ten is “punishing” the Huskers for being so outspoken about the conference’s initial decision to postpone the season.

Nebraska AD Bill Moos did not hold back when discussing the schedule.

“I’ve got a good football team with a great football coach that deserves a break here or there to start getting back on track to being a contender in the Big Ten West,” Moos said of the Huskers’ schedule.

Bill Moos calls it like he sees it. And he says Nebraska got mistreated with the new schedule. https://t.co/YBTdMghT8I — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) September 19, 2020

While Moos might not be wrong with his assessment of the Huskers’ schedule, the college football world doesn’t have much sympathy.

Nebraska is a storied program that dominated the 1990s. Can you imagine a Tom Osborne-led team complaining about too many good teams being on the schedule? No, you can’t.

This is a tough schedule for Scott Frost and Co., but eventually, the Huskers are going to need to start beating good teams.

Bill Moos understands the rationale for Nebraska's schedule, and the B1G's method of going back to the original schedule as the basis. However, "When we're playing who could've been different," he tells the Journal Star. — Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) September 19, 2020

Ultimately, if Nebraska is going to get back to contending at the top of the Big Ten Conference (or the top half), the Huskers are going to need to at least compete with teams like Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State.

You might as well try to do it early in the season.