College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Coach Decision

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 24: The mascot for the Nebraska Cornhuskers poses as fans await the arrival of the team before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

After months of speculation, Nebraska has locked in on a target to fill its head coaching vacancy. It appears the Cornhuskers want Matt Rhule to lead their program.

"Nebraska has zeroed in on former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s next head coach, and the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, sources tell ESPN," Chris Low reported on Friday afternoon.

This report coincides with what Mitch Sherman of The Athletic said earlier this week.

Sherman said Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end this Friday. He added that his focus is on Rhule.

Rhule has been linked to Nebraska ever since he was fired by the Carolina Panthers. His résumé when it comes to coaching college football is very impressive.

For the most part, the college football world loves the idea of Rhule coaching the Cornhuskers.

"Would be a great hire but I also said that about Frost," one person said.

"I think Matt Rhule will be a solid hire for the Huskers and his coaching style is a great fit for the BIG Ten," a Nebraska fan tweeted. "His teams are known for good to great defenses. At Baylor during 2019 the had 47 sacks, the top scoring D in the Big 12. GBR."

"There it is Husker fans," another fan wrote. "Our new leader inbound."

Rhule had a 28-23 record at Temple before leaving for Baylor.

When Rhule first got to Baylor, he was dealing with a program that was trying to pick up the pieces left behind from a toxic culture. After going 1-11 in his first season, he led the Bears to 18 wins from 2018 to 2019.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Rhule transform Nebraska back into a winning team.