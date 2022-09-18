College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Firing News

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nebraska dismissed its head football coach last weekend, but the firings aren't done in Lincoln.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander this afternoon, one day after the Cornhuskers lost 49-14 to Oklahoma. Bill Busch will handle Chinander's duties for now.

Nebraska has surrendered 125 points in its three losses so far, so on the surface, this looks like a sensible decision.

However, some have questioned if Chinander is being unfairly scapegoated, considering his defense performed well last year and the Huskers have plenty of other issues on their roster.

Whether the firing was justified or not, it happened. Nebraska is going to go with a piecemeal staff for the rest of the regular season.

The Huskers are 1-3, and thankfully have a bye this weekend before hosting Indiana on October 1.