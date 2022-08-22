College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout Streak News

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 6: Herbie Husker awaits the arrival of the team before the game between the McNeese State Cowboys and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska football's incredible sellout streak will continue into the 2022 season.

On Monday afternoon, Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts announced that the first three home games of the 2022 season have already sold out.

The games come against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).

College football fans are impressed.

"Already calling it, Huskers will keep the sellout streak alive for another season. After a good season, that risk should disappear going into next season and on. GBR," one fan tweeted.

"We agree!!! Lincoln is Loyal!!! Let’s win it all and See you on December 20th at Pinnacle Bank Arena for some hoops!!!" another fan added.

"Normalcy. I’m all for it," one fan added.

"The last 40 years have sold out. There is NO PLACE like Nebraska," one fan added.

Nebraska has sold out every home game since 1962.

The Huskers open the 2022 season on Saturday against Northwestern.