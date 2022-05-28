College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Speculation

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nebraska went 3-9 in 2021. How good could the Huskers be in 2022? Might they start the season 6-0?

It's something the college football world is speculating about today.

Josh Pate of 247Sports believes the Huskers could start the season 6-0, with an upset of Oklahoma at home.

Nebraska should be favored in five of its first six games, with the Oklahoma contest being the only one where the Huskers will be underdogs.

Not everyone is convinced, though.

"Huskers fans need to be smarter and stop taking the bait. If you think he didn't just say this for the likes, RTs, other attention you're nuts. Nebraska needs to focus on NW IN Ireland, that's it," one fan tweeted.

"Let’s try 1-0 first," another fan tweeted.

Others, meanwhile, are excited about the possibility.

"I would say 9-0 heading into Michigan is more like it," one fan added.

"There are no excuses this year," one fan added on social media.

How do you see Nebraska's first six games playing out?