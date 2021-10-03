College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Performance Tonight

Nebraska may have finally turned a corner.
The Huskers are putting the rest of the college football world on notice this evening. Nebraska currently leads Northwestern 42-7 and looks like a legitimate Big Ten team.
We’ve been talking all year long about Scott Frost and his future with the program. Those talks may have been a bit too premature.
The Huskers are blowing out the Wildcats this evening.
83-yard TD for @HuskerFBNation's Zavier Betts 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pV6kpYJjAh
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2021
Nebraska is doing most of its damage on the ground.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez had three scores on the ground in the first quarter alone. Rahmir Johnson added two rushing scores of his own in the second quarter. Zavier Betts got in on the action in the third with an 83-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
People are starting to take notice of Nebraska, which might have turned the corner on Saturday night.
“I don’t know how this is happening but after YEARS of bad football it’s nice to see Nebraska play a complete game,” a fan said on Twitter.
“If #Nebraska plays sound football, they are a top 15 team,” said another.
It’s exciting times in Lincoln. Are the Huskers for real?
Nebraska leads Northwestern by 42 points (49-7)
The combined margin of their 10 matchups since joining the Big Ten is just 61 points (6.1 per game)
8 of the 10 were one-score games
— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) October 3, 2021
You could see this #husker performance coming for two weeks. Best night of @HuskerFBNation in the Frost Era. Is this the long-discussed turning point?
— Lars Anderson (@LarsAnderson71) October 3, 2021
Amazing how good Nebraska looks when they aren't shooting themselves in the foot. This is 4 years worth of frustration being taken taken out on Northwestern. Let this be a springboard for the rest of the season! #Huskers
— Chris (@KingChrisTheGr8) October 3, 2021
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will celebrate this win. But it’s tough not to think about what’s at stake next weekend.
The Huskers will host Michigan next Saturday. Only then will we learn what Nebraska is made of.