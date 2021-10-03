College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Performance Tonight

Nebraska may have finally turned a corner.

The Huskers are putting the rest of the college football world on notice this evening. Nebraska currently leads Northwestern 42-7 and looks like a legitimate Big Ten team.

We’ve been talking all year long about Scott Frost and his future with the program. Those talks may have been a bit too premature.

The Huskers are blowing out the Wildcats this evening.

Nebraska is doing most of its damage on the ground.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez had three scores on the ground in the first quarter alone. Rahmir Johnson added two rushing scores of his own in the second quarter. Zavier Betts got in on the action in the third with an 83-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

People are starting to take notice of Nebraska, which might have turned the corner on Saturday night.

“I don’t know how this is happening but after YEARS of bad football it’s nice to see Nebraska play a complete game,” a fan said on Twitter.