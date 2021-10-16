College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost’s Latest Loss

Two weeks ago, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers ran Northwestern off the field in a 56-7 blowout. It’s gone downhill ever since.

After putting up a good fight versus No. 9 Michigan last Saturday, Nebraska took another significant step backwards on Saturday afternoon by falling to Minnesota 30-23.

The Huskers now have five losses on the season. All five have ended in one-score games. Unfortunately, that’s a trend for Frost-coached teams.

Frost is now 5-17 in games decided by eight points or less since taking over at Nebraska. Yikes.

That late TD means Scott Frost loses an NCAA high 17th one-possession game since becoming Nebraska’s coach in 2018. Frost is 5-17 in games decided by 8 points or less at Nebraska — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 16, 2021

College football fans think it’s officially time for the Huskers to move on from Scott Frost.

Nebraska’s overall trajectory doesn’t look promising following Saturday’s Big Ten clash.