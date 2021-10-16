College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost’s Latest Loss

Two weeks ago, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers ran Northwestern off the field in a 56-7 blowout. It’s gone downhill ever since.
After putting up a good fight versus No. 9 Michigan last Saturday, Nebraska took another significant step backwards on Saturday afternoon by falling to Minnesota 30-23.
The Huskers now have five losses on the season. All five have ended in one-score games. Unfortunately, that’s a trend for Frost-coached teams.
Frost is now 5-17 in games decided by eight points or less since taking over at Nebraska. Yikes.
That late TD means Scott Frost loses an NCAA high 17th one-possession game since becoming Nebraska’s coach in 2018. Frost is 5-17 in games decided by 8 points or less at Nebraska
College football fans think it’s officially time for the Huskers to move on from Scott Frost.
Nebraska’s overall trajectory doesn’t look promising following Saturday’s Big Ten clash.
“Why does Scott Frost still have a job? Nebraska is a joke of a program,” one college football fan said on Twitter.
“I am officially done with the Scott Frost experience at Nebraska,” said another fan. “I tried and tried to defend him to everyone, but I’ve reached my ‘Mike Riley disappointment’ level.”
Take a look at what the rest of the college football world is saying about Frost’s latest loss.
Nebraska is 3-5, with games remaining against Ohio State and Iowa. A lot of talk in recent days about how "close" the Cornhuskers are to breaking through. That's all it is, talk.
Something has to change, Scott Frost
No hiding behind this loss, no mask of “improvement”. This is a joke of a performance from the top down. Call if what it is.
I’m officially done caring about Nebraska football until Adrian Martinez is not the QB Nebraska. I’m close to making this same statement about Scott Frost.
It’s probably time for Nebraska to move on, at least at the end of the season.
The Huskers have consistently taken one step forward only to take two steps back with Scott Frost at the helm. To make matters worse, it’s only going to get tougher the rest of the season.
Nebraska still has to play Ohio State and Iowa. Good luck, coach Frost.