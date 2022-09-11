College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer, Nebraska Rumors

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Scott Frost era in Nebraska is over.

The Huskers were upset by Georgia Southern at home on Saturday night. Frost hasn't been fired yet - and he might not be fired until October, when his buyout drops significantly - but his time in Lincoln is coming to an end.

Enter, Urban Meyer?

Talk out of Lincoln suggests that at least some of the Huskers fan base would be on board with hiring the former Ohio State and Florida national title-winning head coach.

Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, returned to the college football world on Saturday, working for Fox Sports' pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff.

It would not be surprising if Meyer was interested in coaching again. He's still a relatively young man. However, it would be surprising if a program like Nebraska was willing to take on his baggage and hire him.

But stranger things have happened.

There is no arguing Meyer's success as a college football head coach. He's one of the greatest in the history of the sport.

However, his final years at Ohio State and his disastrous stint in the NFL have left a pretty big stain on his coaching reputation.

Will the Huskers be able to look past that?