Nebraska football received a huge blow to start off the week as dynamic sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson declared that he will transfer back home.

After two strong years in Lincoln, Robinson announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Monday afternoon. The sophomore wide receiver will finish his time under Scott Frost with nearly 1,500 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns. Robinson quickly became the face of Cornhusker football and a bright spot for a rather dim program.

Unfortunately, Robinson’s reason for leaving the Huskers is more personal than performance based. The sophomore wide receiver shared that his mother tested positive for COVID-19 towards the end of 2020 and was hospitalized. In his announcement message on Twitter, Robinson expressed his desire to find a school closer to home and to his family.

“Being away from my mother and not seeing her during the season hurt me,” Robinson said. “With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. I intend to find a place closer to my mother and family that will still allow me to achieve my dreams and goals.”

Robinson will likely head back to his home state of Kentucky, where he emerged as a dynamic playmaker in high school. He became the No. 40 recruit in the class of 2019 and originally committed to become a University of Kentucky Wildcat. However, Frost flipped the dynamic wide receiver and brought him to Lincoln.

Although Robinson’s reasons were easily justifiable, Nebraska fans couldn’t help but be bummed at the announcement. Cornhusker Nation took to Twitter to express their disappointment at losing the team’s top playmaker.

Nebraska had four passing TDs to players not named Wan’Dale Robinson in 2020. Thing is, Robinson set up pretty much all of them. (Betts’ is a stretch but I put it here anyway) pic.twitter.com/l4YgrT2NYF — Drake (@DrakeKeeler) January 11, 2021

Wan'Dale Robinson announces his transfer intentions. A challenging century for Nebraska football continues. — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) January 11, 2021

There’s the curtain on Wan’Dale Robinson’s career at Nebraska. He’s transferring. It’s a devastating blow for the Huskers on offense and for Scott Frost. Nebraska featured the talented wide receiver as the face of its program often in his two years. But losing takes a large toll. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) January 11, 2021

Losing the production of Wan'Dale Robinson obviously hurts. But this cuts deeper. He was the face of the #Huskers too. The guy on stage with Bill Moos and Scott Frost at the facilities unveiling. He had a logo. He made a song with NU resources. He was part of a Christmas video. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) January 11, 2021

With Robinson on his way out, Frost will have plenty to re-build by the time the 2021 season rolls around. The third-year coach will have to do so quickly to appease a rabid fanbase that hasn’t seen a winning season since 2016.

If Frost can’t get that done, his time in Lincoln could be over.