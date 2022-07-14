College Football World Reacts To What Adrian Martinez Said About Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers warms up before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

After spending four seasons at Nebraska, dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State. During Big 12 media days, he addressed his time in Lincoln.

Despite leaving the program, Martinez is hopeful that he didn't burn any bridges at Nebraska.

"I'd say the time for reflection isn’t upon us yet, you know? I want to wait on that, and hopefully I didn’t burn that bridge," Martinez told reporters. "I don't think I did. I have a lot of love for Nebraska, and I always will. It's my alma mater. I was there for four years and still have best friends and close people there. In time, we'll see what that looks like. But I have nothing but love for Nebraska."

Martinez's decision to leave Nebraska hasn't affected his relationship with the fan base. At least it appears that way on Twitter.

Several fans have wished Martinez well heading into the 2022 season.

"You represented Nebraska so well and will always be a Husker," one fan said. "That’s sports, sometimes just need a new fit, go dominate at K-State."

"A stand up guy. Leader of men," another fan wrote. "Despite turn over problems 2AM was not the issue in Lincoln. People love to hate 2AM, either way you dice it up there are two things for sure. He took accountability, and he played with heart. Lincoln needs to open its arm for 2AM in the future."

"Best of luck," a third fan tweeted. "Will be rooting for your team as well this year."

In four years with the Cornhuskers, Martinez had 8,491 passing yards, 2,301 rushing yards and 80 total touchdowns.

Martinez will try to elevate his game to the next level at Kansas State.