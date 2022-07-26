College Football World Reacts To What Scott Frost Said About 2021

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field after the loss against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Nebraska Cornhuskers finished the 2021 season with just three wins, but head coach Scott Frost doesn't believe their 3-9 record tells the whole story.

At Big Ten Media Days this Tuesday, Frost made an interesting comment about his fourth season at Nebraska.

Frost claims the Cornhuskers were competitive every Saturday last season, saying "We were in every game last year with a chance to win."

The college football world, however, says otherwise.

"Oh hell yeah I know football is close when Nebraska is believing in themselves," one fan replied.

"So is every team immediately after the ball is kicked off in the first quarter," another fan said.

"9 plays away from 12-0 I’ve been trying to tell y’all," Will Compton tweeted.

Frost is receiving a lot of criticism for this comment, but he's not entirely wrong.

In 2021, Nebraska had one-possession losses to Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Nebraska still has a lot of work to do in order to be a contender in the Big Ten, but it actually showed progress last fall. It just didn't show up in the win column.