College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin-Nebraska Being Canceled

Wisconsin's field during a game against Nebraska.MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 15: A general view of play between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 15, 2014 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It only took one week for a COVID-19 outbreak to occur in the Big Ten. Moments ago, it was officially announced that Saturday’s game between Nebraska and Wisconsin has been canceled.

Earlier this week, Wisconsin announced that quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for the virus. He wasn’t the only member on the team to contract COVID-19, as the program has received 12 positive tests over the last five days, including head coach Paul Chryst.

“I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week,” Chryst said in a statement. “But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities.”

What makes this such a devastating blow for both programs is that Saturday’s game will not be rescheduled. This puts a ton of pressure on Nebraska and Wisconsin to play the remaining games on their respective schedules.

Once the news broke about this Big Ten showdown being cancelled, the sports world went on social media to share their thoughts.

Here are some reactions that went viral on Twitter:

After starting off the 2020 campaign on a positive note, Wisconsin’s season is now hanging in the balance. The Big Ten requires players who test positive to stay away from team activities for a 21-day period. It could be a few weeks before we see the Badgers on the field again.

As for Nebraska, the hope was that it’d bounce back from last week’s loss to Ohio State with a crucial home win over Wisconsin. That dream obviously shattered this morning.


