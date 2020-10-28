College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin-Nebraska Being Canceled

It only took one week for a COVID-19 outbreak to occur in the Big Ten. Moments ago, it was officially announced that Saturday’s game between Nebraska and Wisconsin has been canceled.

Earlier this week, Wisconsin announced that quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for the virus. He wasn’t the only member on the team to contract COVID-19, as the program has received 12 positive tests over the last five days, including head coach Paul Chryst.

“I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week,” Chryst said in a statement. “But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities.”

What makes this such a devastating blow for both programs is that Saturday’s game will not be rescheduled. This puts a ton of pressure on Nebraska and Wisconsin to play the remaining games on their respective schedules.

Breaking: The Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program. Wisconsin's game vs. Nebraska on Saturday will not be played or rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/ZeriXpDnzQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2020

Once the news broke about this Big Ten showdown being cancelled, the sports world went on social media to share their thoughts.

Here are some reactions that went viral on Twitter:

Wisconsin announces 12 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since Saturday. It includes head coach Paul Chryst. Game against Nebraska now canceled. If we are going to wear masks, we should actually wear them. pic.twitter.com/ERnyM0y1UR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 28, 2020

Nebraska Fans When Schedule Came Out: "It is SO unfair that we have to play Wisconsin right after Ohio St. The Big Ten is punishing us for exposing COVID and saving the season!" Nebraska Fans Today: "It is SO unfair that Wisconsin is using COVID to dodge playing us"#Badgers — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) October 28, 2020

The most precious commodity of this football season is flexibility. The Big Ten lost it Aug. 11. Why there wasn't more of a desire within the league to simply pause and push back the initial start date 3-4 weeks is why we are where we are. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 28, 2020

It will be interesting to see if the Big Ten lets Nebraska find an opponent this week if Wisconsin cannot play. There is a team by the Hudson River that has an open date and can move fast … https://t.co/PiKg7Fj2sH — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) October 27, 2020

After starting off the 2020 campaign on a positive note, Wisconsin’s season is now hanging in the balance. The Big Ten requires players who test positive to stay away from team activities for a 21-day period. It could be a few weeks before we see the Badgers on the field again.

As for Nebraska, the hope was that it’d bounce back from last week’s loss to Ohio State with a crucial home win over Wisconsin. That dream obviously shattered this morning.