College Football World Shocked By Wild Nebraska News

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Few college football programs, if any, have had lower lows than Nebraska this season.

The Huskers started off the year 1-3, with head coach Scott Frost getting fired. Nebraska was then blown out at home by Oklahoma in the first game of the interim coach Mickey Joseph era.

Saturday night, Nebraska bounced back, defeating Indiana at home to improve to 2-3, 1-1 in the conference.

Nebraska is now tied for first place in the Big Ten West Division.

Seriously.

Now that is pretty shocking.

"Excuse me????" one fan wrote.

"COMEBACK SZN," another fan joked.

"True. And next week is Rutgers. Mickey Joseph has a chance to make a run at the Big Ten West title with a win tonight and a win next week. We will see how the season goes, but it's good to see massive improvement in many areas in such a short amount of time," one fan added.

"Imagine Ohio State vs Nebraska in the Big Ten Title game," another fan suggested.

"Man, the Big Ten West is rough," one fan joked.

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 6: Herbie Husker awaits the arrival of the team before the game between the McNeese State Cowboys and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Could we really see Nebraska in a Big Ten Championship Game this year?