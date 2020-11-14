College Football World Sums Up Nebraska vs. Penn State

Penn State entered the weekend in search of its first win on the season – sitting at 0-3 in a stunning start to the year.

After a season-opening loss to Indiana, it was clear that this Penn State team wasn’t what analysts expected. A close loss against Ohio State suggested Penn State may be able to bounce back.

However, an embarrassing blowout loss to Maryland showed this team just isn’t very good. That was on display once again on Saturday afternoon against Nebraska.

The Huskers opened up a 27-6 halftime lead, forcing Penn State fans to divert their attention elsewhere. Following the rough start, Penn State pulled starting quarterback Sean Clifford.

That move seems to have paid off. After benching Clifford, the Nittany Lions are currently out-scoring the Huskers 10-3 in the second half and cut the Nebraska lead to 30-16.

Fans watching the game don’t know what to make of it.

Currently reviewing what would cause the most anguish:

– Nebraska blows a huge lead and Penn State wins

– Nebraska blows a huge lead, then Penn State blows a lead and Nebraska wins anyways

– Penn State almost comes back, then completely collapses again and loses by 20 — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 14, 2020

Just a few plays after Nebraska opened up a 30-16 lead, Penn State quarterback Will Levis hit tight end Pat Freiermuth on a 74-yard pass.

That set up the Nittany Lions for a short rushing touchdown that cut Nebraska’s lead to just 30-23. With just over nine minutes left in the game, it is truly anyone’s game at this point.

Both teams are searching for their first win and whoever loses this game will have to suffer for at least another week.